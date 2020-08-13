Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
MCRB stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 356,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.04. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
