Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

MCRB stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 356,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.04. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

