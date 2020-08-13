Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&G to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 201.14 ($2.63).

Shares of LON:MNG traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.37). 8,892,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.60. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of £113.95 ($148.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. M&G’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,131.00). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

