Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.57) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.29) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,582 ($46.83) to GBX 4,820 ($63.01) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,005.53 ($52.37).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC traded up GBX 560 ($7.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,780 ($62.49). 1,065,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,492.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 89.68.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.