Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SSTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.22.

SSTI stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,018. The firm has a market cap of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 676,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 129,393 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.