Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 89,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Siemens has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

