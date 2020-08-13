Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims Metal Management from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sims Metal Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Sims Metal Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

