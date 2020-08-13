Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of SITM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,188. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03. Sitime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Sitime will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

