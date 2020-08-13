SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,734. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

