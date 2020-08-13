Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 17,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,293 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 180,402 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

