Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,318. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 573.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 68.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

