Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOLY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soliton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Soliton stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 5,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,895. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit