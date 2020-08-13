Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOLY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soliton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Soliton stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 5,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,895. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

