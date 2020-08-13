SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,033. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

