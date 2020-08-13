Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 358,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,870. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

