Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,116.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Earnings History for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

