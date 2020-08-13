Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.85. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNSS. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

