Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Posts Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%.

Shares of SUNW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,360. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

