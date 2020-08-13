Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

SMCI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 624,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,254. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

