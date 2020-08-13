Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Releases Earnings Results

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

NASDAQ SYNC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 4,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

