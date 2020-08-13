Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRHC. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

TRHC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $385,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,769,346.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $3,552,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

