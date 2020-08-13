Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.88.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

