Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.
NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.
About Telenav
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
