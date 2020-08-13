Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Get Telenav alerts:

In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.