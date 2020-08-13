Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Earnings History for Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit