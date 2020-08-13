TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,703. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: Derivative

Earnings History for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit