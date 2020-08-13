TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,703. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

