The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SHYF traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $711.20 million, a PE ratio of -63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

