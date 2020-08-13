Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 53,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $129.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

