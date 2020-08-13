Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,652. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $404,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,804,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit