Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,652. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $404,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,804,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

