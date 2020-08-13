Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Earnings Results

Aug 13th, 2020

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2020 After-Hours guidance to EPS.
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

