Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 482,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

