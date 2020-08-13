Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,932 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 122,624.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 64,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 444,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.