Versarien (LON:VRS) Releases Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of VRS stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 1,027,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a market cap of $64.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. Versarien has a 1 year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).
Versarien Company Profile
