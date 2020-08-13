Versarien (LON:VRS) Releases Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VRS stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 1,027,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a market cap of $64.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. Versarien has a 1 year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.