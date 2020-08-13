Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Posts Earnings Results

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIE traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 6,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $70.66.

VIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

