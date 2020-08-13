Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIE traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 6,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $70.66.

VIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit