Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $197.87. 359,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

