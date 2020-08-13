Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $197.58. 6,953,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.