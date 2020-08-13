Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 87,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 188.74, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

