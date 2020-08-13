WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:MRW traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 196.30 ($2.57). 8,106,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 21,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,892.27).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

