XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.28%.

XPEL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,697. XPEL has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 million and a P/E ratio of 55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

