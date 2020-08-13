XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.28%.

XPEL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,697. XPEL has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 million and a P/E ratio of 55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Earnings History for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit