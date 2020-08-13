Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $278.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 100.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit