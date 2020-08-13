Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $278.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 100.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.