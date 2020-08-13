Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Posts Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ZTF traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 416 ($5.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 581.52 ($7.60). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 356.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 million and a PE ratio of 24.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

