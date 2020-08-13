ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%.

ZTO traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 205,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

