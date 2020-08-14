11,234 Shares in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Bought by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 529,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 1,103,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,122. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.