1,700 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $154.35. 158,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

