19,000 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 311.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 583.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. 9,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,278. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

