23,550 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $94,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $84,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,238. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,204,058 shares of company stock valued at $946,716,182. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

