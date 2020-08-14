25,364 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 117,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 10,025,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399,135. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

