25,504 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 391,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 318,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,056,700. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

