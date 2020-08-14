29,710 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 312,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,862. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.