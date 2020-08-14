3,250 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by CSU Producer Resources Inc.

CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.8% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,288,000 after acquiring an additional 856,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after acquiring an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 895,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 703,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,649,000 after acquiring an additional 526,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

