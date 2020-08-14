47,000 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,602,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

