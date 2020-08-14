Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.46 ($24.07).

ARL traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €18.65 ($21.94). 608,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.98 and a 200 day moving average of €19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

