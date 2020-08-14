Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.46 ($24.07).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €18.65 ($21.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.98 and its 200-day moving average is €19.22.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.