Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

